Theresa E. Goebel
St. Anthony - Theresa E. Goebel, age 101, of St. Anthony, died peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at her home near St. Anthony, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony with Rev. Julius Beckermann, O.S.B. officiating and Rev. Edward Vebelun, O.S.B. concelebrating. Interment will be at the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (TODAY) and from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony. The Christian Mothers will pray a rosary at 6 p.m. followed by parish prayers at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening at the church.
Theresa Emily Sand was born October 15, 1917 in Krain Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Nicholas and Anna (Olberding) Sand. On May 23, 1939, she married Norbert Goebel at St. Anthony Catholic Church. The couple farmed most of their married life and they were married for 71 years.
Theresa and Norbert enjoyed square dancing together for over 25 years. Theresa was never afraid to tackle anything. She was a carpenter, seamstress, gardener, hairdresser, cook, and baker. Theresa was known for her homemade hamburger buns, making them up until a couple years ago. She enjoyed playing cards, carbles, watching the birds out her window, and going to the casino for her "therapy."
She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, where she received all of her holy sacraments. She was also a member of the Christian Mothers. Faith and prayer were very important to Theresa as she prayed the rosary daily.
Survivors include her children, MaryAnn Vos, Vernon (Maxine) Goebel, Elmer (Kathleen) Goebel, Linus Goebel, all of Albany, and Janice (Don) Warner of St. Joe; 12 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild with another on the way; sister, Vera Ritter; and brother, Lawrence Sand.
Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, Norbert Goebel; parents; sons, Alvin and Charlie Goebel; grandchildren, Brenda and Danie Lynn Goebel; son-in-law, LeRoy Vos; and brothers and sisters, Henry Sand, Alfred Sand, Alma Pundsack, Richard Sand, Helen Sand, Victor Sand, Alvina Koglin, Loretta Petermeier, Alfrieda Kerfeld, Monica Ritter, and infant sister, Mary Sand.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 11, 2019