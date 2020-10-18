1/1
Theresa L. Klehr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa L. Klehr

St. Martin - A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, MN for Theresa L. Klehr, age 96, who died Sunday at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Theresa was born in Belgrade, MN to Stephen and Josephine (Meyer) Gruber. She married Roman Klehr on May 23, 1944 in Belgrade. Theresa was a homemaker and farmed with Roman east of St. Martin. She loved to play cards, bowling, polka dancing, gardening, canning, and enjoyed her beer at Doochie's Bar with "The Sunshine Girls." Theresa was a member of the St. Martin Christian Women.

Survivors include her children, Janice (Joe) Garding, Cyrilla (Norman) Euteneuer, Larry (Lisa) Klehr, Lori (Randy) Ostendorf, Mona (Romie) Torborg; sister, Marcella Hinnenkamp; 32 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roman; children, Stella Kalthoff, Shirley Hettwer, Dennis Klehr, Ronald Klehr; grandson, Christopher Klehr; siblings, Mary Keretes, Leo Gruber, Katherine Burg, Viola Bertram and Joe Gruber.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the St. Cloud Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved