Therese Louise Thommes
Robbinsdale - Therese Louise Thommes, 56-year-old resident of Robbinsdale, MN., formerly of Little Falls and Pierz died Tuesday, June 11 at Good Samaritan Society in Robbinsdale.
A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, June 17 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN with Father Matthew Langager officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service at the church. The burial will be held at St. St. Josephs Catholic Cemetery in Pierz.
The arrangements for Therese are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 15, 2019