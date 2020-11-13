Thomas A. Benton
Northglenn, CO - Thomas Alton Benton "Little Al", age 24, died Monday, November 9, 2020 at his home in Colorado. He was a bright and funny young man with an infectious personality. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Survived by mother, Jennifer Lee; grandparents, Alton and Roberta Lee; sisters, Alexis Lee (Luis Robles; Gloria) and Olivia Barthel (Adam Barthel); brothers, Tim Benton and Matthew Benton, and many friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Benton Jr.
Due to Covid, services will be private. The service will be live streamed for those not in attendance at 2:00 PM on November 18th. To view the service, please go to www.bensonfuneralhome.com/obituaries
and select Thomas's obituary. He will be laid to rest at a later date in Minnesota.