Sorenson-Root-Thompson Funeral Home
31 Minnesota Avenue South
Aitkin, MN 56431-1694
(218) 927-2614
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Sorenson-Root-Thompson Funeral Home
31 Minnesota Avenue South
Aitkin, MN 56431-1694
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Sorenson-Root-Thompson Funeral Home
31 Minnesota Avenue South
Aitkin, MN 56431-1694
Aitkin - Thomas Angus McDonald, 84, of Aitkin, formerly of Clear Lake, passed away peacefully, Friday, June 14, 2019 at his home. He was born August 25, 1934 in Clear Lake to John Leo and Matilda (Huff) McDonald. Thomas was a veteran of The United States Navy who served from 1953-1955. He was united in marriage to Patricia Thorsten on May 9, 1959 in Clear Lake. Thomas was an teacher at the St. Cloud Reformatory as well as a Barber Instructor in St. Paul. He was also a member of American Legion Post #86 of Aitkin. Thomas enjoyed watching sports, hunting, fishing, nature watching, cooking and especially spending time with his family.

Thomas is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; his parents; brothers, Jack, Dick, Douglas and Robert McDonald; sister, Leone Bauerly.

Thomas is survived by son, Matthew McDonald of Aitkin; daughter, Maureen McDonald of Atlanta, Georgia; grandchildren, Sara Larsen and Amy McDonald; great grandchildren, Thomas Larsen and Levi Larsen; brother, James McDonald of Mora; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Services will be Wednesday, June19, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home, Aitkin. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery, Aitkin. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 16, 2019
