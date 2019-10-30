|
Thomas Asleson
Sartell - Thomas Asleson, 63, Sartell, died Thursday, October 24, 2019 in St. Cloud Hospital. He was born on July 6, 1956 in St. Paul to Orval and Phyllis Asleson and was one of 13 children. Tom grew up in South St. Paul and after high school entered the United States Navy. He later lived in Sartell and worked for DeZURIK as a maintenance mechanic, retiring in 2004. He was a Disabled Veteran. Although he kept to himself through the later years and had limited contact with his family, Tom loved his family and especially his grandkids, Bella and Gracie. He also had a great love for music.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Orval and Phyllis; and a sister: Jane Behrman.
Tom is survived by two daughters: Elizabeth Asleson and Sara (Jeff) Storkamp; 2 granddaughters: Bella and Gracie; 11 siblings: Sharon Clayton; David (Kate) Asleson; Vicky (Gary)Kuhn; Paul(Kathy) Asleson; Susan(Brian) Fosse; Mary(Jim) Kojack; Mike (Debbi) Asleson; Terry(Lindzay) Asleson; Tim Asleson; Jerry Asleson; and Jeff Asleson.
Visitation will be from 2 pm until the 3 pm service on Monday, November 4, 2019 in Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Rutledge.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019