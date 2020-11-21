Thomas Brobst
Thomas William (Bill) Brobst passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19th surrounded by his loved ones in his home.
Bill was born in Hitchcock, South Dakota on April 27th 1930 and moved to Minnesota where he met and married his wife Betty Dobrinz on September 17th, 1950. He graduated from Dover Eyota and owned and ran the Brobst Feed Service.
Bill was a devoted Father, Grandfather, and Great Grand Father. He loved to spend time with his friends and family which included going fishing and playing cards. He had a passion for farming and gardening and was known for making the best dill pickles. Bill's home was always filled with laughter and he will be greatly missed by all those that knew and loved him.
Bill is survived by his brother Delbert (Kathleen) Brobst and sisters LaVonne Benike and Betty Lentz; his son Darrell (Kelly) Brobst; his grandsons Jon Wikner and Ben (Kelly) Brobst and granddaughters Jessica (Chris) Evans and Jennifer Brobst; his great grandchildren Madison, Brianna, and Owen Brobst; Kolby Tapp, Hailey Evans, Christopher Jr. Evans, and Aubrey Brobst. He had 33 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Brobst; daughter Deborah Wikner and son Kent Brobst; parents Hallie and Florence Brobst; sisters Phyllis Kopplin, Beverly Fix, and LaVerne Nickelsen; brothers Robert and Halden Brobst.
A public graveside service will be Wednesday, November 25, 11:00 am at Oak Grove Cemetery, Eyota with Pastor Jonathan Vollrath officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Our Saviors Lutheran church in Eyota.
Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Eyota is assisting the family with arrangements. Schadandzabelfuneralhomes.com