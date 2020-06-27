Thomas C. Bohnen
A private graveside service was held for Thomas C. "Tommy" Bohnen on Friday morning, June 26, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic cemetery, Cold Spring with the Rev. Mel Taylor, O.S.B. as the officiant. Tom died of natural causes at the Good Shepherd Home, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota on November 7, 2019. He was born at Cold Spring on February 1, 1944 to Thomas and Nellie (Berday) Bohnen.

Tom attended St. Boniface Grade and High School, Cold Spring, graduating with the Class of 1963. He was an intelligent student who was a good friend to all that knew him. Tom was also a good athlete who excelled at baseball in his younger years. He worked for a short time at the Cold Spring Granite Company. Tom enjoyed hunting in central and western Minnesota with his father and brothers-in-law. The family cabin on Big Fish Lake was a place of refuge as he fished for the prized lunker. You could usually find Tom sipping on his favorite choice of beverage: Coca-Cola. Besides Cold Spring and Sauk Rapids, Tom lived at many other cities including Willmar, Richmond and Sartell.

Surviving family members include his sister, Shirley Manuel and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters: Joyce Phillips-Kunkel, Bernice Decker, Yvonne Merten, Marlene Macias and niece, Karen (Phillips) Grecula. Arrangements were made with The Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring.




Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
