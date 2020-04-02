Services
Thomas D. Meemken


1965 - 2020
Thomas D. Meemken Obituary
Thomas D. Meemken

St. Cloud - There will be no services for Thomas D. Meemken, 54 of St. Cloud who passed away at his home. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Thomas Donald Meemken was born on September 23, 1965 in St. Cloud to LaVern H. and Joan L. (Bromenschenkel) Meemken. He lived in the St. Cloud area all his life, graduating from Sartell High School. He most recently worked as a pressman for Quad-Graphics Inc. Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, volleyball, horseshoes and bocce ball. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews, and listening to The Beatles. He was full of life in his younger years and enjoyed family get togethers. Tom will be remembered by the family as the king of Hacky-Sack!

Survivors include his sisters and brothers, Linda (Robert) Guptill of Garfield, Roger (Judy Duclos) of Clear Lake, Jane Burns of St. Joseph, Gary (Teresa) of Clitherall, Eileen (Jerry) Whitley of St. Joseph, William of St. Cloud and Phillip of St. Augusta; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Patricia Meemken.

Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
