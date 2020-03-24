|
Thomas E. Dunn
St. Cloud - Thomas Dunn, 76, died peacefully at the Quiet Oaks Hospice House on March 18, 2020. Due to the recent health crisis a celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date.
Tom was born on October 15, 1943 in St. Cloud, MN to Edward and Consilia (Schepers) Dunn. Tom proudly served his country for 4 years in The United States Marine Corps. He married Diane (Wire) Dunn on October 28, 1967 and they had 2 children, Brian and Molly.
Tom spent the majority of his professional career at the St. Cloud Water Department as the Water Treatment Supervisor. Tom enjoyed a good concert, sporting event and dinner with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Diane; son, Brian (Gabie); daughter, Molly; grandchildren, Averie and Madelyn; and grand-dogs, Charli and Poppi.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Edwin; mother and father in-law; and grand-dog, Dawson.
The family would like to thank the staff at the VA Medical Center, Coborn's Cancer Center, and The Quiet Oaks Hospice House for the loving and compassionate care they gave Tom and his family throughout the last 6 years during Tom's courageous battle with cancer.
Memorials are preferred to The Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta, MN.
"See you at the next concert" - Tom
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020