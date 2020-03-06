|
Thomas Emmet Corrigan
New Hope - Corrigan, Thomas Emmet, age 89 of New Hope, MN, originally from Duelm, MN, passed away 3/5/2020. Preceded in death by wife of 62 years, Helen; parents, Emmet and Sarah; 4 sisters and 5 brothers. Survived by children, Karen, Paul (Alice), and Brian (Shawn); grandchildren, Marissa, Allison, Michael, Theresa, Jayne and Cade; great-grandchildren, Thomas, Eila and Vivienne; brother, Maurice (Judy); sister, Kay; many other relatives and friends. Tom was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. He was proud to be a full blooded Irishman.
Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday (3/11), 11:00 AM with visitation starting at 10:00 AM at the Church of St. Raphael, 7301 Bass Lake Rd., Crystal. Interment Gethsemane Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Memorial Blood Centers.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020