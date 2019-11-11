Services
Thomas "Tom" H. Herzog

St. Joseph - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m., Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Church of Saint Joseph in St. Joseph, MN for Thomas "Tom" H. Herzog, age 70, who died Saturday at his home. Inurnment will be at a later date.

A gathering of friends and relatives will be from 9:30 - 11:15 a.m. Friday morning in the Heritage Hall at the church.

Tom was born on October 5, 1949 in Little Falls, MN to Joseph and Cecelia (Bushey) Herzog. He married Dianne Flint on May 10, 1975 in St. Agnes Catholic Church in Roscoe. Tom served in the U.S. Army from 1968 - 1970. Tom enjoyed watching football, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, playing cards, reading, spending time at the cabin and pulling the kids on the tube. He especially loved spending time with his loving wife, children and granddaughters.

Survivors include his wife Dianne; daughter Laurie Woodard; son Brent (Katy); granddaughters, Sharay (Tony) Ledesma, Nyasia Woodard, Maya and Julia Herzog; great-grandchildren, Jamel, Elaina; sisters, Renee (Neil) Boreen, Vonnie (Tony) Habermann, Judy Williams, Clare (Norb) Poepping; sister-in-law Doris Herzog; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Cecelia; stepfather Carl Lenarz; brother Loren Herzog; sister Joan Bushey; brother-in-law Jeff Williams.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
