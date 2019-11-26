|
|
Thomas J. George
Rice, Minnesota - A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice for Thomas J. George, age 78 of Rice who passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at his home. Reverend Thomas Becker will officiate. Private interment will take place at a later date.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday and after 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the church. Parish prayers will be 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at the church. Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.
Tom was born July 31, 1941 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Benjamin and Teresa (Guggenberger) George. He married Janice J. Henkemeyer on August 25, 1962 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. After graduating from Cathedral High School Tom was employed by DeZurik Corporation during that time he also owned several businesses including, Club Mesa and the Triangle Resort. Tom spent many years self-employed in the custom drapery business, he then went on to work for Catholic Charities retiring in 2011. Tom was active in the community serving on the Rice Planning Commission and retired from the Rice Fire Department after 20 years of service. He was a member of the St. Cloud Eagles Arie #622 and Immaculate Conception parish where he served as an usher. Tom was a jack of all trades, except electrical and would use his skills to help anyone in need.
Tom loved the lake, camping, fishing, hunting and more than anything time spent with family. In his life he held many titles, his favorites were husband, father and papa.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Jan; children, Pam (Robin) Nelson of St. Cloud, Jeff (Dorothy) of Rice, Todd (Mary) of Detroit Lakes and Troy (Jodi) of St. Cloud; seven grandchildren, Sasha, Tanner, Justin, Jordan, Shelby, Sam and Jacob; one great granddaughter, Raya; brothers, Jerry (Ginny) of Nevis, Richard of St. Cloud, Roger (Sandie) of St. Cloud; sisters, Marlene (Dave) Robertson of Sartell and Linda (Clif) Scholtes of St. Cloud; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; niece, Shelly Megard; nephew and Godson, Wayne Robertson.
Tom's family would like to thank Centra Care Hospice for their amazing and loving care.
Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019