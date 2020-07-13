Thomas J. KleisSauk Rapids - Thomas J. Kleis, age 54 of Sauk Rapids, MN died on Wednesday July 8, 2020. A private family service will be held with burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the St. Cloud Veterans Hospital.Thomas Joseph Kleis, the son of Mathais and Rita (Sieg) Kleis was born on February 18, 1966 in Litchfield, MN. Thomas grew up in Litchfield, MN, where he graduated from high school in 1984. He joined the Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1988. During this time he was a heavy equipment mechanic and served in Okinawa, Japan, South Korea, Camp Pendleton, CA, and Camp Linguine, SC. He worked at Fingerhut in St. Cloud from 1988 to 2001 and graduated from St. Cloud University as a nontraditional student; earning his Bachelor's Degree in Business with a minor in Economics. He also drove Transit Bus and worked for his brother Dave at Driving Academy. He lived in St. Cloud for over 20 years; spent six months in Australia; and lived in Portland, Oregon from 2007 to 2019 where he worked for Trimet Public Transit and was awarded the Master Operator Title. He moved back to Minnesota in 2019. He loved Vancouver, traveling, hiking and walking outdoors; and spending time with his family and friends. We all will miss your smiling face, quick wit, your joking around and humor.He is survived by his brothers Gary (Priscilla) Kleis and their sons Joel (and John) and Paul; Dave Kleis who is Mayor of St. Cloud; sisters Joyce Schreiner and her children Jesse (and Mary) and Jesse's daughter Caitlin, Laurie (and Jim), Joan (and Bill) Hammond and their son Mike, Barb (and Wes) Hopp and their son Brandon (and Amanda) and daughter Breann (and Mike) and their children Kaden and Chloe, Linda (and Dave) Bahr and their children Jarred, Steve (and Middy), Willard, Everett, and Jamie and Mary (and Klay) Carlson and their children Parker and Jennifer.He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers John 'Matt Jr'; and brother-in-law Bill.Please sign our online guestbook at