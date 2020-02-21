Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church
Silver Creek, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church
Silver Creek, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Sobieck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. "Tom" Sobieck


1977 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas J. "Tom" Sobieck Obituary
Thomas "Tom" J. Sobieck

St. Cloud - Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church of Silver Creek for Thomas "Tom" J. Sobieck, age 42, who passed away Friday at his home. Rev. Ken Tatkenhorst will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Tom was born June 6, 1977 in Minneapolis to James & Karen (Lyson) Blaisdell. He married Kim Sobieck on June 24, 2005 in St. Cloud. Tom has lived in St. Cloud the past 26 years and was a truck driver for Knife River. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Silver Creek and St. Cloud East Side VFW Post #4847. Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, music, and Demolition Derbys. He was outgoing, social, funny, big hearted, and was proud of his family. Tom was also known as "The Rock".

Survivors include his wife, Kim of St. Cloud; son, Tyler (Kate Brancel) Sobieck of Rice; grandchildren, Ireland and Reagan of Rice; mother, Karen (Gary) Smith of Clearwater; brothers, Erick Blaisdell of Clearwater and Josh (Liz) Blaisdell of Otsego; mother-in-law, Barb Sobieck of St. Cloud; grandmother, Marlene Wachman of Kentucky; nieces and nephews, Aubrey, Braden, Dominic and Marisa; aunts, uncles and cousins and felines, Mr. Jingles and Sam. Tom was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Nicholas Sobieck; grandparents, Albin & Beatrice Lyson, and James Roger Smith.

Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Download Now