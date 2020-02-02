Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Willenbring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Willenbring

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas J. Willenbring Obituary
Thomas J. Willenbring

Cold Spring - A Memorial Service will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN for Thomas J. Willenbring, age 63, who died Sunday at his home.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be from Noon-1:45 p.m., Friday afternoon at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring.

Thomas was born on July 24, 1956 in Moorhead, MN to Joseph and Renee (Oster) Willenbring. He married Teresita (Pendras) December 6, 2014 at their home in Jacobs Prairie.

Thomas worked as an engineer for many years, most recently for Electrolux. He liked music and playing billiards. He was a "Mr. Fix It" who engineered everything, and he had frequent flyer miles at Menards.

Survivors include his wife Teresita; children, Jessica (Mike), Cheryl, Noah (Kirsten), John (Lauren), Thomas, Baylee; stepchildren, Ivy (Jason) Weimer, Jeremy Kojetin; siblings, Bede (Vonnie), Cathy (Brian) Schmucker, Michael (Joan+); grandchildren, Crosby, Harrison, Sol, Tyler, Marcus, Gracelynn, and Brayden.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Joan Willenbring.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -