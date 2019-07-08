|
|
Thomas Justin
Royalton - Thomas "Tom" Justin, 53-year-old resident of Royalton, MN passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at his home in Royalton, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton, MN with Father Roger Klassen officiating. Burial will take place in the Holy Trinity Parish Cemetery in Royalton, MN. A visitation will be held from 4-8 P.M. on Tuesday and from 10:30-12:00 P.M. on Wednesday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton, MN. A parish prayer service will take place at 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday evening at the Church. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Thomas John Justin 'Tom' was born on October 18th, 1965 in Little Falls, MN to Donald and Arlene (Mowan) Justin. Tom grew up in Royalton and attended the schools there where he excelled at baseball, band, and academics before graduating in 1984. Soon after, Tom enlisted in the United States Army and completed a tour in Grenada with the 511th MP company. He was discharged from active duty in 1986, serving in the Army Reserve and National Guard, and was honorably discharged in 1990. Tom graduated from Alexandria Technical and Community College in 1987 and was a police officer in St. Stephen, MN. In 1989, Tom became a police officer for the St. Cloud Police Department where he assumed multiple roles and was eventually promoted to Lieutenant in 1997. Tom married Heidi Harrison in October of 1991, and had four children together. Tom and Heidi later co-founded their radio training business, On-Target Training & Consulting. Tom was a hard-working and giving person who put other's needs before himself and would always go out of his way to help people around him. Tom enjoyed hunting and fishing, playing on his tractor, but most of all, spending time with his family. Tom will be forever remembered and missed for his honesty, occasional sarcasm, and guidance to those who knew him the best. Left to cherish Tom and all the memories he has given include; his son, Jacob Walters (Jenny) of Sartell; daughter, Lisa Justin of Royalton; son, Thomas D. Justin of Royalton; mother, Arlene Justin of Royalton; siblings, Kathy Schultz of Mankato, John (Lee Ann) Justin of Sartell, Donald Justin of Royalton, Kris Justin of Royalton, and Jim (Linda) Justin of St. Stephen; and many loving relatives. Tom was preceded in death by father, Donald Justin; wife, Heidi Justin and daughter, Jessica Justin.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 8, 2019