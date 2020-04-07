|
Thomas Kenneth Niehoff
Naples, FL - Thomas Kenneth Niehoff was born to Frank and Margaret Wachman Niehoff on November 26, 1948 in Melrose, Minnesota. Tom attended one-room Stearns County schoolhouse PS 2023 and Melrose High School, where he played in concert and marching bands. Tom's education at Saint Cloud State University was interrupted by his 1969-1971 service in the United States Army. Tom gave fourteen months of service as a Military Policeman (MP) in the Republic of South Vietnam.
Tom started his career as a Surety Bond Trainee for Great American Insurance Company in Minneapolis on February 26, 1973. In 1976, Tom was transferred to Great American's Cincinnati Home Office, just so he could meet the love of his life, Becky LeVan, there. Tom and Becky were married in Cincinnati on February 28, 1987. Tom earned his MBA from Xavier University, Cincinnati. He spent his entire thirty-four year career in the Surety industry at Great American and ended it as a Divisional Senior Vice President on April 1, 2007.
Tom enjoyed travelling with Becky, visiting all fifty states and numerous countries. He and Becky visited Alaska together four times! He relished sipping good bourbon and playing Candy Crush; his music library includes more than 20,000 tunes.
Tom passed away peacefully at his Naples, Florida home on March 25th. He is survived by his wife, Becky. Also, survived by sisters Joanne Wolf, Marilyn Laing (husband, Dick), Janet Galloway and brother, Gary and forty-two nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorials may be made to your favorite local Coronavirus relief fund or other favorite charity.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020