Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
103 Sartell St. W
Sartell, MN 56377
(320) 259-0508
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Stephen's Catholic Church
St. Stephen, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen's Catholic Church
St. Stephen, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Justin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas M. "Tom" Justin


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas M. "Tom" Justin Obituary
Thomas M. "Tom" Justin

St. Stephen - Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in St. Stephen for Thomas M. "Tom" Justin, age 71, of St. Stephen, who passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Country Manor Campus in Sartell. Reverend Eugene Doyle will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at St. Stephen's Catholic Church.

He is survived by his children, Todd (Jenny) Hamilton of Kimball, Brad (Raelynn) of Sartell, Keith of Big Lake and Rob (Courtney) of Albany; nine grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; siblings, Ron (LaVerne), Kevin, Dale (Renee) and Mary (Kevin) Rieland; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel Funeral Homes
Download Now