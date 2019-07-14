|
|
Thomas M. "Tom" Justin
St. Stephen - Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in St. Stephen for Thomas M. "Tom" Justin, age 71, of St. Stephen, who passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Country Manor Campus in Sartell. Reverend Eugene Doyle will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at St. Stephen's Catholic Church.
He is survived by his children, Todd (Jenny) Hamilton of Kimball, Brad (Raelynn) of Sartell, Keith of Big Lake and Rob (Courtney) of Albany; nine grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; siblings, Ron (LaVerne), Kevin, Dale (Renee) and Mary (Kevin) Rieland; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 14, 2019