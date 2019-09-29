|
|
Thomas M. Schloesser
Sartell, Minnesota - Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Thomas M. Schloesser, age 75, of Sartell who passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Edgewood surrounded by his family. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB will officiate.
Family and friends may call from 11a.m. until 2 p.m. on October 4, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Heritage Hall in St. Joseph. The 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Fr. Pierz Assembly # 530 will stand honor guard from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Joseph.
Thomas M. Schloesser was born April 25, 1944 in North St. Paul to the late Mark and Beatrice Schloesser. Thomas married Cheryl Schmidt in 1965 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in North St. Paul, MN and they enjoyed fifty-four years of marriage. Thomas served in the army for a little over 5 years and he worked for the Burlington Northern Railroad for thirty years. He served his community as a First Responder and Volunteer Fire Fighter in Oakdale, MN.
Thomas enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, snowmobiling, golfing, playing yard games, cards and cribbage. When he retired Tom and his wife Cheryl loved to travel.
Thomas is survived by his wife Cheryl Schloesser; daughter, Rhonda (Randy) Gill; daughter-in-law, Gail Schloesser; three grandchildren, Eric (Brittney) Gill, Kristen (Adam) Crotteau, Brandon Schloesser; two great-grandchildren, Morgan and Quinn Gill; sisters, Linda (Lamont) Wiede and Sharon Heilman.
He is preceded in death by two sons, Mark and Brian Schloesser; brother, Jim Schloesser; sister, Nancy Schloesser.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 29, 2019