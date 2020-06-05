Thomas M. Tschida
1969 - 2020
Thomas M. Tschida

St. Augusta, MN - Due to COVID-19, a private Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Thomas M. Tschida, 50, of St. Augusta will be held at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta. Tom passed away at home on Thursday, June 4, 2020 as a result of natural causes. Reverend Matthew Crane and Reverend Robert Rolfes will con-celebrate. Inurnment will be 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 in the parish cemetery and the public are welcome.

Public Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at St. Mary Help of Christians Parish Center. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Tom was born on December 30, 1969 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Vern and Marlene (Gasser) Tschida. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1989 and then attended St. Cloud Vocational College, graduating with a degree in Sales and Management. He married Barb Zabinski on May 20, 1995 at St. Mary Help of Christians in St. Augusta. Tom was employed at Granite City Ready Mix prior to his employment with Woodcraft Industries, New Flyer and currently with Tri-County Pallet. He was a member of St. Mary Help of Christians Parish.

Tom enjoyed golfing, snowmobiling, fishing, playing cards, watching Andy Griffith and NASCAR, relaxing, travelling and dining out. Above all he treasured spending time with his sons and family. He will be remembered for his fun-loving sense of humor.

Tom is survived by his sons, Travis and Garrett both of St. Cloud; parents; Vern and Marlene of St. Augusta; sister, Kim (Jerry) Hurrle of South Haven; brother, Jeff (Carmen) of St. Augusta; nieces and nephews, Mitchell, Stacy and Stephanie Hurrle; Jaren (Tesslynn), Tanner and Janae Tschida; former spouse, Barb Hilgers; good friend and cousin, Joey Gasser; and many friends and relatives.

He was preceded in death by his identical twin brother, Tim in 2014; and grandparents.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to St. Mary Help of Christians Parish.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
St. Mary Help of Christians Parish Center
JUN
11
Inurnment
03:30 PM
