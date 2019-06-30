Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Community
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Community
8701 36th Ave N.
New Hope, MN
Resources
Thomas P. Sauer


1928 - 2019
Thomas P. Sauer Obituary
Thomas P. Sauer

Golden Valley - Age 90, of Golden Valley, died peacefully surrounded by his family on June 26, 2019. Tom was born in Waite Park, MN on September 22, 1928. He graduated from St. Cloud Tech High, St. Cloud State Teachers College, and served in the U.S. Army. He spent most of his career in the Robbinsdale School district where he taught for over 60 years. Tom especially loved his roles as a physical education teacher, coach, and driving instructor. He could recall hundreds of students by name and was regularly approached by people who fondly remembered him.

Tom was devoted to his family. He adored Sally, his wife of 59 years. As a father of four, he was a loving, engaged, and supportive presence in all aspects of his kids' lives. Tom's dedication to family extended to his beloved grandchildren who were treated to special "Grandma and Grandpa days" and lessons in various sports. He and Sally were enthusiastic fans at their countless events.

As a former Phy. Ed. teacher, Tom remained physically active until the past few months. In his twenties he played minor league professional baseball. He continued his love of the game by coaching high school baseball and serving as a Minnesota Twins clinician. Tom enjoyed golf and racquetball, and he was an avid runner--even before running was cool.

Tom is survived by his wife, Sally; children Rob (Therese), John (Linda), Jill Wisdorf (Jon), and Sue (Craig); grandchildren Kim (Jeff), Ben, Abby, Jake, Austin, Simon, and Isaac. He is preceded in death by parents William and Mary; siblings Kat, Ben, Joe, Bill, Jim, John, and Bobby; and many friends.

Tom's life will be celebrated with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Community, 8701 36th Ave N., New Hope, MN on Tuesday, July 2, 10:30 am. Visitation at the church one hour prior to the service. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Fairview Foundation, specify Wound Institute (1600 University Avenue., Suite 250, St. Paul, MN 55104 or www.fairview.org/giving)



Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 30, 2019
