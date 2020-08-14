1/1
Thomas Richard Skahen Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Richard Skahen, Sr.

Sartell - March 31,1935 - August 13, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Church in Sartell, MN for Thomas Richard Skahen, Sr., age 85, who died Thursday at Woodcrest of Country Manor Assisted Living surrounded by his family. Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Parish Cemetery. Live streaming will be available.

Family and friends may call Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier gathering space, 219 2nd St N, Sartell, MN 56377.

Thomas (Tom) Richard Skahen, Sr. was born in Minneapolis, MN to Vance and Eulalia (Christie) Skahen. He married Sarah Ann Murphy on April 30, 1960 in the Church of St. Mark's, St. Paul, MN. Tom served in the Army National Guard. He owned Sunset Mfg from 1977 to 2012. After retirement he continued to work and mentor his son until March 2020. Tom was a member of Knights of Columbus, Cold Spring Lions, St. Joseph EDA, St. Cloud and St. Joseph Chambers, Alanon and St. Francis Xavier Church,

Tom enjoyed spending time at the cabin, was an avid reader, and enjoyed taking trips to the casino with his sweetses. He was a generous man. He will be remembered by many for always taking care of everyone and rooting for the underdog.

Survivors include his children, Kelly (Pat) Wenner, Tara (John) Schneider, Thomas, Jr. (Lori), Vincent, Erin Metoxen, Sean (Jennifer); sister, Eulalia Ann (Lolly) Douglas; in-laws, John (Liz) Murphy, Paula (Norman) Goetzke; 17 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah (7/24/38-/2/17); siblings, Howard, Vance (Carla), and Mary Eileen (Mary Lee) (John) Volden; in-laws, John Leslie (Leslie) Douglas, Tom Murphy, Dan Murphy, Virginia Murphy, and Rita (Jim) Duffy.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
(320) 685-7762
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wenner Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved