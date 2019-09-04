Resources
Thomas Wurzburger

Thomas Wurzburger Obituary
Thomas Wurzburger

St. Cloud - 4 Oct. 1943 - 25 Aug. 2019

Thomas passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the St. Cloud Hospital. Tom was a very loving husband and father.

He enjoyed bowling, playing cards, fishing, bicycling and going for car rides around the area, but especially loved going on vacation with his family to a cabin up North.

Tom is survived by his wife Lucy and his children Cheryl Knutson (John) of Becker, Todd Wurzburger of St. Cloud; Janel Catanyag (Chris) of Blaine, Margaret Simpson (Ray) of Texas; 4 grandchildren; Natasha, Kayla, James and Joseph and 5 great-grandchildren.

Tom was loved very much and will be greatly missed



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 4, 2019
