Tilliemae (TM) DeYoung
St. Joseph - Tilliemae (TM) DeYoung, 86, of St. Joseph, formerly of Chicago, went to be with her Savior Tuesday, July 9. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Johanna VanBeek, her husband Warren in 1983 and sister, Vivian Kuiper in 2001. She is survived by her children, Joan and Mike Sykora of Tinley Park, IL, Ruth and Scott Panozzo of Frankfort, IL, Diane and Dan Mrakovich of St. Cloud and Richard and Cindi Hoekstra of Highland, IN; grandchildren, Nathan, Benjamin, Richard, Bradley, Katie, Hannah and Allison; 6 great-grandchildren and sister-in-law Shirley VerBeek of Illinois. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 14 at Palos Heights Christian Reformed Church in Palos Heights, IL with visiting at 10:30, service at 11 followed by a luncheon.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 12, 2019