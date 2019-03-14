Services
Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
3013 Roosevelt Road
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-7004
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Timothy J. Brannan Obituary
Timothy J. Brannan

St. Joseph - Services celebrating the life of Timothy J. Brannan, age 69 of St. Joseph, will be 11:30 AM, Saturday, March 16 at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud. Tim died March 9 in Laughlin, NV. There will be a gathering of support and sharing starting at 10:00 AM Saturday until the time of the service. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Tim was born October 11, 1949 in St. Cloud to William and Lorraine (Akervik) Brannan. He grew up in Waite Park and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1967. Tim attended the St. Cloud Business College. He married Patricia Barthelemy in 1969. He owned and operated several appliance repair businesses including Brannan Refrigeration, Central Appliance Recyclers and Kostreba Appliance and Repair. He loved to spend time at the lake, hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed winning at the casinos.

Tim is survived by his wife of 49 years, Patty Brannan, St. Joseph; his daughters, Kelly Amo, Inver Grove Heights and Amy BrannanKeding, Vadnais Heights; his brothers and sisters, Thomas Brannan, Nokomis, FL; Michael Brannan, St. Cloud; Kathy (John) Berscheid, St. Stephen; and Karen (Bill) Eizenhoefer, Clearwater. He is also survived by five grandchildren which he adored; Mickey Amo, Josie Amo, Sawyer Amo, Emma Keding and Grant Keding.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Terry Joe Brannan, Patrick Kevin Brannan and sister-in-law, Mame Brannan.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 14, 2019
