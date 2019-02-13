Timothy J. Hagen



St. Cloud, MN - Memorial services celebrating the life of Timothy J. Hagen, 62, of St. Cloud will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud. Tim passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.



Tim was born on February 4, 1957 in St. Cloud to Ser and Myra (Kolb) Hagen. He graduated from Cathedral High School and moved to Las Vegas shortly after where he attended the Police Academy. He was a Police Officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for 23 years. After retiring, Tim returned to Minnesota where he was employed as a tow truck driver for many years. No matter what his job, Tim was always willing to help others.



Tim enjoyed travelling and spending time with his daughters and new granddaughter. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and watching sports. Above all he treasured time with his family and friends.



Tim is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Hagen (Charles H. Chesnut IV), Alisa Hagen; granddaughter, Amelia Chesnut; mother, Myra of St. Cloud; brothers, Jeff, Brian, Scott, Chris and Dan; sisters, Debbie Johnson, Penny Wasiloski, Carrie Gasperlin, Sherry Hagen, Amy Simpkins; and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his father, Ser in 2016.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on Feb. 13, 2019