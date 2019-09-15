|
|
Timothy James Ramsey
St. Cloud - Timothy James Ramsey, age 46, beloved son, brother, uncle and friend, passed from this life on September 8, 2019. A gathering of friends and family will occur on September 20, 2019, from 5:30-8:00pm at the Kozlak-Radulovich Maple Grove Chapel, 13745 Reimer Drive, Maple Grove, MN, 55311.
Tim was born on February 25, 1973 in Wyandotte, Michigan and spent his young life living with his family in Michigan, Maryland, Colorado, and Arizona before moving to and growing up in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He graduated from Apollo High School in 1991, The University of Minnesota, Duluth in 1996 where he received several awards for service to the university and student life. He attended the New England Culinary Institute in Burlington, Vermont graduating in 1999. He then began his career as a chef.
He was an Eagle Scout. He loved participating in and watching sporting events. He was on the football and track teams in high school and the lacrosse team at the University of Minnesota, Duluth and a travel lacrosse league in the Twin Cities. He was an enthusiastic mountain bicyclist throughout his adult life. Tim was an incredibly talented, passionate chef. He worked in some of the best restaurants all over the country from Le Cirque to Forepaugh's to the Rouge Tomat to working under famed chef Joel Robuchon at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. He also worked at the Medici at the Ritz-Carlton at Lake Las Vegas, helped set up food services when they built the New York Mets' Citi Field and Fork & Flair Catering in Minneapolis, MN.
Tim was preceded in death by his grandparents and is survived by his parents, Thomas E. Ramsey and Patricia K. (Shobert) Ramsey in St. Cloud, MN, his siblings Rebecca L. Hince (Christopher); Breanna, Jacob and Samantha - Buffalo, MN; Elizabeth L. Moravec (Michael), Lyla, Colby and Everly - Delano, MN; Jonathan D. Ramsey (Susan), Seda and Ophelia - Minneapolis, MN. He also maintained a close relationship with many extended family members: James (Patricia) Shobert, Benjamin (Jennifer) Shobert and Elizabeth Shobert; Timothy (Vicki) Shobert, Erin (Matthew) Duncan and Caitlin (Jon) Grenier, Finley and Josephine; Beth (Glenn) Palmer, Sarah (Zacharia) Palmer and Emily (Zachary) Gill; and Jeffrey (Trina) Rich and Joseph (Sarah) Rich. And his beloved dog Piper.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 15, 2019