St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 8, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pearl Lake (Marty), MN for Timothy "Tim" O'Keefe, age 68, who died Saturday at Essentia Health - St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth, MN. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. Monday at the church.

Tim was born in Litchfield, MN to Patrick and Mary (Theisen) O'Keefe. He grew up in St. Cloud, graduated from Tech High School and went on to some vocational school. Tim worked in several restaurants, sometimes traveling cross country to work in beautiful locations. He enjoyed cooking, reading and music. More than anything, Tim loved the outdoors, especially bird watching and biking.

Survivors include his siblings, Terry (Deborah), Mark (Cheryl), Mary (Steve) Radunz, Shawn (Simonne) and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 2, 2019
