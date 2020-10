Or Copy this URL to Share

Little Falls - Timothy Sczublewski, 53 year old resident of Little Falls passed away on Saturday, October 10 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15 from 4:00-7:00 P.M.at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.









