Br. Timothy Tomczak
Tomczak, Br. Timothy, OSC. Born March 30, 1954, to Theodore and Celia (Greske) Tomczak in Moose Lake, Minnesota. Attended Crosier Seminary Jr. College in Onamia and graduated from St. Cloud State University. Entered the Crosier Order as a Novice in Hastings, Nebraska, on August 27, 1985, and professed Religious vows on August 28, 1986.
Served in pastoral outreach and the Order's administrative work in New York, Shoreview, Phoenix, Rome, and Onamia.
Died of Multiple Myeloma in long-term-care at Mille Lacs Health System, Onamia, on October 31.
Preceded in death by his parents and brother Mark. Survived by his Crosier confreres and his siblings Mary, Stella, Kevin, Kenneth, Antoinette, Blaise, Clare, Dolores, and Daryl.
Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 6th, 2019, at 3:00 PM at the Crosier Priory church in Onamia. Inurnment to follow in the Priory cemetery. Dinner served after the conclusion of the funeral rites.
Memorials preferred to the Crosier Fathers and Brothers, Box 500, Onamia, MN, 56359.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019