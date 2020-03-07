|
|
Tom G. Bossert
Sauk Rapids - Thomas (Tom) Gerald Bossert, 64, of Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, passed away on March 2, 2020. He was born in Excelsior, Minnesota on January 9, 1956 to Bob and Joanne Bossert. Tom worked as a mortgage loan officer at Liberty Savings Bank for 32 years, and retired the fall before his passing. In his free time he enjoyed traveling, taking numerous trips to the Boundary Waters, and volunteering with the St. Cloud Area Sertoma, Superior Hiking Trail Maintenance, and DECA among others. Tom began his yearly journeys to the Boundary Waters in 1980, and forged many new friendships and connections with others who shared his appreciation for nature. Tom was a loving father to his children Alex and Katie with his former spouse Terri White and was the beloved partner of Tammy Leenay. He is survived by his children Alex and Katie, his partner Tammy, her children Jillian and Ryan (Chelsea), her grandchildren Jack and Brady, his siblings Don (Gina), Jim (Jill), Bob (Karen), John (Sue), Steve (Julie), and Annie. He is further survived by nieces and nephews, other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Bob and Joanne, and brothers Dick, David, John Henry, and Bill Bossert. The funeral will be held Saturday, March 21st at 1 PM at Christ our Light Catholic Church in Princeton, MN. Tom's memorial and visitation will be on Sunday, March 22 from 1 - 5 PM at the Kelly Inn Grand Ballroom in St. Cloud, MN. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to any of the following organizations: St. Cloud Cathedral High School, St. Cloud Area Sertoma, and the Superior Hiking Trail Association.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020