|
|
Tom Ruprecht
Tom Ruprecht, 61, St. Cloud, MN, passed away on March 30, 2020, due to natural causes.
Tom was born on December 5, 1958 to Carl and Lorraine Ruprecht.
Tom graduated from Holdingford High School in 1977. Tom was a man of many talents. Tom was a carpet installer and worked for construction companies. Tom was a caring, thoughtful person and always telling jokes. (Even if they were not funny)
Tom was survived by his children, Jeremy(Rhonda) Ruprecht, CA.; Julie Ruprecht, CA,; Sara Ruprecht, CA.. Grandchildren, Morgan and Conner Ruprecht.
Tom was survived by brothers and sisters. Judy Ruprecht, Cold Spring(sister-in-law); Betty (Jim) Fischer, Albany; Jean Ruprecht (sister-in-law) Avon; Jim (Joanna) Ruprecht, Avon; Richard (Yvonne) Ruprecht, Rockville; Sharon Breth, Avon; Michael (Kathy) Ruprecht, Holdingford; Rose Ann (Gary) Czeck, St. Joseph; Robert (Collen) Ruprecht, Rice; John (Heidi) Ruprecht, Avon; David (Sue) Ruprecht, Holdingford.
Tom was proceeded by his parent, Carl and Lorraine Ruprecht, Avon; brothers, Gene, Cold Spring and Charles (Fred) Ruprecht, Avon,
Miller-Calvin Funeral Home, Holdingford,MN.
Details pending
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020