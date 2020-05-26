Services
Tommy R. Wagner

Tommy R. Wagner Obituary
Tommy R. Wagner

St. Cloud - Beloved husband, son, and brother Tommy Ray Wagner, age 52, St. Cloud, passed peacefully Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital after a lengthy illness.

Family and Friend services will be held with interment at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston, TX. Funeral arrangements made with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Tommy was born on November 12, 1967 in Baytown, TX to Lloyd and Veronica (Orton) Wagner. Prior to his illness Tommy had a long career with Capital One. Tommy met his husband Noble Stolhand on February 1, 2004 and they were married on June 24, 2016. Tommy is survived by his husband, Noble Stolhand of St. Cloud; parents, Lloyd and Veronica Wagner; siblings Trisha (Sergio) Pallavicini, Ricky (Maurilio) Wagner, and James (Liz) Wagner all of Houston, TX; father and mother-in-law, Fred (Mary) Stolhand; brother and sister-in-law, Darrell (Rhonda) Stolhand and Peggy (Tim) Peters all of Ponca City, OK as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ray Anthony Wagner and brother-in-law, Danny Stolhand.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020
