Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
Resources
Travis J. Colgrove


Travis J. Colgrove Obituary
Travis J. Colgrove

St. Cloud - Funeral Services will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Travis J. Colgrove, age 42, who passed away Sunday at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. Entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the services Saturday at the funeral home.

Travis was born January 4, 1977 in St. Cloud to Susan Colgrove. He married Jessica Runge on September 12, 1998 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Alexandria. Travis lived in the St. Cloud area his entire life and was a 5th Grade Teacher and Media Specialists at Lincoln Elementary in St. Cloud. He was also a musician, participating in several bands, playing the guitar, bass guitar and drums. Travis enjoyed photography and golfing, and loved teaching kids. He was fun, energetic, talkative, and caring. Travis was a loving father who was proud of his children.

Survivors include his wife, Jessica of St. Cloud; children, Amiyah and Nyland of St. Cloud; mother, Sue of Foley; sisters, Cindy Claude of Foley and Stephanie (Jason) Walton of St. Cloud; father-in-law and mother-in-law, James & Carolyn Runge of Alexandria; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Scott (Kim) Schoen of St. Augusta and Troy (Patricia) Runge of Alexandria; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Travis was preceded in death by his grandparents; brother, Brett; and other family members.

www.williamsdingmann.com

Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 19, 2019
