Foley Funeral Home
221 2nd Ave
Foley, MN 56329
(320) 968-7111
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Foley Funeral Home
221 2nd Ave
Foley, MN 56329
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Foley Funeral Home
221 2nd Ave
Foley, MN 56329
Travis Johnson


1974 - 2019
Travis Johnson Obituary
Travis Johnson

Royalton - Travis Johnson, age 45 of Royalton passed away July 26, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Memorial Service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Foley Funeral Home. Rev. Tim Wittwer will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home on Saturday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Travis Wayne Johnson was born July 6, 1974 in Coon Rapids to Leonard and June (Bucholz) Johnson. He worked as a mechanic for many years and enjoyed racing anything with a motor. He was also an avid deer hunter and fisherman. He liked to cut wood, liked eagles and anything that involved the outdoors. Travis especially liked spending time with his family and friends and was always there to help other people. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

He is survived by his wife, Julie Lombard-Johnson and children; Hannah Lombard, Joseph Lombard-Johnson and Sammy Johnson, all of Royalton. He is also survived by his mother, June Johnson of Coon Rapids and brother, Todd (Kathy) Johnson of Zimmerman and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 1, 2019
