Travis W. Pope
Kimball - Travis W. Pope, age 41, of Kimball, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at his home surrounded by the love and support of his family.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel, Kimball. A Celebration of Life honoring Travis will be held from 12:00-7:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Pearl Lake Lodge.
Travis Wayne Pope was born May 6, 1978 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Wayne and Cindy (Becker) Pope. Travis grew up outside of Kimball and attended elementary school at Holy Cross in Pearl Lake. He graduated from Kimball High School with the Class of 1996. Travis was a self-employed carpenter, in addition to raising cattle on the family farm. On August 25, 2019 he was united in marriage to Sara M. Keller at their home in Kimball. Travis was an outdoor enthusiast. It didn't matter what he was doing, if he could be outside, he was happy. This included fishing, driving his gator, and spending time on the lake. He was also a sports fan, except for the NBA. He would proudly cheer for the Minnesota sports team that was competing. He was known to make the occasional trip to Fleet Farm, could fix anything, or solve any problem. Travis will fondly be remembered for his sense of humor and wit. Above all, Travis cherished the time he was able to spend with his family, especially with his daughter, Ashtyn.
Travis is survived by his wife, Sara of Kimball; daughter, Ashtyn; step-children, Cali, Mason, and Bode; mother, Cindy (Brad Northenscold) Pope of Waite Park; siblings and their families, Lindsay Pope & Scott Clark and their daughters, Alexis and Isabelle of St. Cloud, Justin & Heather Pope and their daughter, Brynnley of Kimball, and Kylie Pope & fiancé Aaron Eiesland, and their children, Weston, Oliver, & Everlie of Sauk Rapids; grandparents, Reginald and Janet Becker of St. Cloud; his in-laws, the Wigdahl family; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, other family members, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne, grandparents, Wheeler & Laura Pope, and close aunt and uncle, Marie & Frank Pope.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 1, 2019