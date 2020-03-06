|
Troy A. Robinson
St. Augusta - A gathering of family and friends will be 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Troy A. Robinson, 21 of St. Augusta who passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. There will be a time of sharing at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday evening.
Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020