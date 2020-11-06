Trudy Ann TilsethEagan - Trudy Ann Tilseth, age 49, of Eagan, formerly of Sauk Rapids, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 6, 1971 in Duluth, MN. Trudy is survived by her daughter, Madeline McLeod; son, Benjamin Tilseth; parents, Bill and Judy (nee Awtrey) Cote; brother, Dan Cote; and other relatives and friends. She loved her family, and lived out her devout faith with her Prayer Group, the Ninjas. Trudy will be forever loved and treasured. Funeral Services will be 11 AM, Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Hosanna Church Rosemount, 14401 Biscayne, Rosemount, with Visitation 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are preferred. Please follow current Health Department Guidelines for your safety, and the safety of others. Klecatsky and Sons Funeral Home Eagan Chapel (651) 454-9488.