1/1
Trudy Ann Tilseth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Trudy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Trudy Ann Tilseth

Eagan - Trudy Ann Tilseth, age 49, of Eagan, formerly of Sauk Rapids, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 6, 1971 in Duluth, MN. Trudy is survived by her daughter, Madeline McLeod; son, Benjamin Tilseth; parents, Bill and Judy (nee Awtrey) Cote; brother, Dan Cote; and other relatives and friends. She loved her family, and lived out her devout faith with her Prayer Group, the Ninjas. Trudy will be forever loved and treasured. Funeral Services will be 11 AM, Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Hosanna Church Rosemount, 14401 Biscayne, Rosemount, with Visitation 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are preferred. Please follow current Health Department Guidelines for your safety, and the safety of others. Klecatsky and Sons Funeral Home Eagan Chapel (651) 454-9488.

www.Klecatskys.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
1580 Century Point
Eagan, MN 55121-1892
651-454-9488
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved