Tyler S. Johnson
Little Falls - Tyler S. Johnson, 27-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN formerly of Randall, MN, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019.
A funeral service was held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Randall Presbyterian Church in Randall, MN with Pastor Michael Hartwell officiating. The burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery in Randall. A visitation was held on Thursday, September 19, from 4-7 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service on Friday at the church.
Tyler Steven Johnson was born on July 4, 1992 in Little Falls, MN to Steve Johnson and Michelle Pietz. He was raised in Randall/Little Falls area where he attended Little Falls Community Schools, graduating the class of 2010. He attended Central Lakes College and obtained his AA degree, then transferred to St. Cloud State University to continue his education. Tyler loved sports and competed in high school wrestling, football, baseball and traveling baseball. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed cheering on the Vikings, Twins, and Wild. He enjoyed his family 4th of July camping trips when all his cousins would spend time at the lake together. Tyler loved deer hunting with his family and friends. He enjoyed spending time with his friends, rollerblading, gaming, and was well known for his bonfires. Tyler loved making people laugh, comforting them in times of need, but most of all being their friend. Tyler always loved working with food and later discovered the love in the chemistry aspect of creating spectacular entrees. Tyler was employed as a sous Chef at the A/T Black and White Restaurant in Little Falls for the past five years where many people enjoyed a remarkable dining experience.
Tyler leaves behind his mother Michelle Pietz (Jerome Kahl) of Randall, father Steve Johnson (Nicole Schafer) of Little Falls, sister Aleisha (Josh) Medina of Randall, brother Zachary (Alaina) Johnson of Foley, sister Abigail Jo Caron of Randall, and sister Skylar Johnson of Little Falls, niece Zoey Schwendeman and nephew Noah Medina of Randall. Tyler is also survived by grandparents Gary and Beverly Pietz of Randall, grandmother Linda Johnson of Little Falls, and great grandmother Irene Pietz of Pillager. Tyler was preceded in death by his grandfather Donald Johnson and aunt Lori Maslowski.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Oct. 6, 2019