Urban J. Theisen
Sartell, MN - Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Urban J. Theisen, 95, of Sartell will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Urban passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Cherrywood West in St. Cloud. Reverend Timothy Baltes will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday both at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Gathering Space in Sartell. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, Sartell.
Urban was born on October 30, 1924 in Milaca, Minnesota to Leonard and Agnes (Kosel) Theisen. He proudly served in the US Army during WWII and received many awards. Urban married the love of his life, Marian Traut, on November 25, 1947 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Together they made their home in Sartell where they raised their 13 children. Urban was co-owner of Fruth Construction for most of his working years. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish and the Sartell Knights of Columbus Council #5276.
Urban had a love for fast cars and racing. His love began at the age of 46 at the Golden Spike Speedway and he treasured sharing his love of racing with his family over the years. Urban also had a great love for animals, raising and feeding many over the years.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Marian; children, Ron (Bernice), Linda (Pat) Crawley, Patti (Mark) Seymour, Gary (Shellie), Diane (Oz) Haakonson, David (Robin), Larry (Marge), Roseann (Gary) Stang, Shirley (Louie) Van Hale, Harvey, Marie (George) Bayless, Mark (Mel), Mike (Shari); 31 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandsons, Joshua Theisen and Adam Theisen; and seven siblings.
A heartfelt thank you to Cherrywood West and St. Croix Hospice for their loving care.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019