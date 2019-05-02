|
|
Valentine "Val" Arceneau
Melrose - Valentine J. "Val" Arceneau, age 81 of Melrose, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the CentraCare Health Nursing Home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Melrose with military honors by the Melrose Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. Parish prayers will be held at 7 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Valentine John Arceneau was born June 15, 1937 in St. Martin Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Daniel and Catherine (Ehresman) Arceneau. Val served in the U.S. Army Reserves and was honorably discharged. He was united in marriage to Bernadette "Bernie" Revermann on May 21, 1977 at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose. Val farmed near St. Martin his entire life until his retirement in 2000. The couple moved to Melrose and Val continued to help on the farm until 2014.
He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose, American Legion Post 101, and the Knights of Columbus Father Pierz Council #3628. Val enjoyed bowling, playing softball, going to the casino, and getting together with his friends and neighbors. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his loving wife of 41 years, Bernie Arceneau of Melrose; children, Joey (Emily) Arceneau of Winthrop, Cheryl (Randy) Hellermann of Greenwald, Bob (Anita) Arceneau of Melrose, Dale Arceneau of Melrose, and Cindy (Dave) Hemmesch of Melrose; 14 grandchildren; sisters, Sr. Modesta Arceneau, O.S.B. of St. Benedict's Monastery, Marcella Eibensteiner of Elrosa, and Elizabeth (Norbert) Osendorf of Roscoe; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Val was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Marcellus "Lou" Arceneau and Leander Arceneau; and sisters, Sr. Ann Arceneau, O.S.B. and Catherine Hartung.
Due to allergies, the family requests no flowers please.
Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services, Melrose.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 2, 2019