Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
233 State Street North
Eden Valley, MN 55329
(320) 453-3608
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
233 State Street North
Eden Valley, MN 55329
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
233 State Street North
Eden Valley, MN 55329
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
Eden Valley, MN
Valentine L. "Val" Riley

Valentine L. "Val" Riley Obituary
Valentine "Val" L. Riley

Watkins - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Valentine "Val" L. Riley, 87, of Watkins who passed away on Sunday at his home. Rev. Aaron Nett will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives may visit from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley and also one hour prior to services at the funeral home in Eden Valley on Friday morning. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday evening.

Valentine Leonard Riley was born on July 8, 1932 in Freeport to Joseph and Julitta (Rosen) Riley. He graduated from Melrose High School and married his high school sweetheart, Johanna "Joan" Holdvogt at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Melrose on September 20, 1952. Val attended St. John's University for two years, before proudly serving his country in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1952 - 1954. After his service, he completed his degree in education from St. Cloud State University in 1958. Val worked as a teacher for Eden Valley - Watkins Schools for 35 years. He was very involved in his work, and coached all sports, with his true passion being for coaching football, and was the Athletic Director for many years. Val was also a Driver's Ed Instructor, who taught every one of his children how to drive. He was a member of Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley and participated in Adoration every Thursday. Val was also a member of the Melrose Schanhaar-Otte Post 7050 and the Eden Valley American Legion Post 381, where he was a past Legion Post Commander. He enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, and watching all sports, especially football. Val enjoyed music, spending time with his family and his retirement in Arizona. He was a very gentle, strong, kind and caring man who had a great sense of humor.

Survivors include his children, Cindy (John) Froehling of Hinckley, Mike (Sue) of Frazee, Jan (Jerry) Noll of St. Martin, Sue (Larry) McCoy of Darwin, and Kim (Kevon) Gabrelcik of Eden Valley; grandchildren, Nate (Emma) Froehling, Laura (Martin) Castro, Nick Froehling, Kristin Riley, Joe (Sophia) Riley, Missie (Chet) Haag, Mindy (Matt) Jungbauer, Miranda (Jason) Neuwirth, Stephanie Noll, Jamie (Jon-Paul) VanLoenhout, Riley (Sara) McCoy, Kara Kammermeier and Kyle Gabrelcik; 20 great grandchildren; sister, Gladys Metzger of New Munich; brother in law, Tony Schulzetenberg of Sartell; sister in law, Doris Riley of Cold Spring; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joan in 2016; and siblings, Angie Olberding, Virg Riley and Gerri Elfering.

Obituary and guest book available at www.williamsdingmann.com

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
