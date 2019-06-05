Valeria D. Blenker



Albany - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am Friday, June 7, 2019 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany for Valeria D. Blenker who died Friday, May 31, 2019 at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany. Rev. Edward Vebelun, OSB will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00 am Friday at the church in Albany. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Avon.



Valeria was born September 26, 1921 in Albany to Joseph & Cecelia (Boerger) Cremers. She attended Albany area schools and attended St. Mary's School of Nursing in Minneapolis. Valeria married William "Bill" Blenker on October 13, 1942 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. The couple lived together in Chicago and Laguna Beach, CA until 1948. After that the couple moved to Albany until 1972 then built their dream lake home on Upper Spunk Lake. The couple lived there for 26 years before moving back to Albany. She enjoyed many winters at their home in Texas. She was a member of St. Ann's Society, Christian Mothers, Albany Legion Ladies Auxiliary and member of the Albany Golf Course. Valeria lived life to the fullest spending time with her family, traveling, golfing, and snow skiing. She made beautiful quilts and ceramics, crossword puzzles, playing cards, especially bridge and listening to books. Family and her faith were the most important to Valeria. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.



Survivors include her daughters, Jean (Earl) Pundsack of Albany and Diane (Loren) Schiffler of Avon; brother, Dale Cremers of Minneapolis; 9 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and son-in-law, Gary Andvik of Albany. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill in 2001; son, David in 2013; daughter, Carol Andvik in 2006; brother, Gordon Cremers and daughter in-law, Mary.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 5, 2019