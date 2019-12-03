|
|
Valeria F. Schmit
Elk River - Valeria F. Schmit, 78 of Elk River passed away peacefully on December 2nd, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, December 10th, 2019 at 12:30 PM at St. Andrew's Catholic Church 566 4th St NW, Elk River, MN. Visitation is one hour before at St. Andrew's.
Burial at St. Andrews Cemetery, Elk River, MN.
Val was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert; she is survived by children, Jody (Dan) Kreuser, Rick (Rhonda) Schmit, Lisa (Jim) Hudson, Tim (Lisa) Schmit; 17 Grand- children and 20 Great-Grandchildren.
Val did in home daycare for many years, was a member of Red Hats and enjoyed her family, especially her time with the Grandchildren. Many thanks to the staff at Elim Care and Rehab Center in Princeton for their loving care for our Mom.
Arr. Dare's Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019