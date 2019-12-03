Services
Dare's Funeral & Cremation Services
805 Main Street NW
Elk River, MN 55330
(763) 441-1212
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
St. Andrew's Catholic Church
566 4th St NW
Elk River, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Andrew's Catholic Church
566 4th St NW
Elk River, MN
Valeria F. Schmit

Valeria F. Schmit Obituary
Valeria F. Schmit

Elk River - Valeria F. Schmit, 78 of Elk River passed away peacefully on December 2nd, 2019.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, December 10th, 2019 at 12:30 PM at St. Andrew's Catholic Church 566 4th St NW, Elk River, MN. Visitation is one hour before at St. Andrew's.

Burial at St. Andrews Cemetery, Elk River, MN.

Val was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert; she is survived by children, Jody (Dan) Kreuser, Rick (Rhonda) Schmit, Lisa (Jim) Hudson, Tim (Lisa) Schmit; 17 Grand- children and 20 Great-Grandchildren.

Val did in home daycare for many years, was a member of Red Hats and enjoyed her family, especially her time with the Grandchildren. Many thanks to the staff at Elim Care and Rehab Center in Princeton for their loving care for our Mom.

Arr. Dare's Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
