Van "Dude" B. Zoller



Becker - Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at South Santiago Lutheran Church, rural Clear Lake for Van "Dude" B. Zoller, age 46, who passed away Tuesday as the result of a snowmobile accident. Pastor Daryl Thul will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker and one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church.



Dude was born March 13, 1972 in Litchfield to Jack & Gloria (Brooks) Zoller. He grew up in the Kimball area and moved to St. Cloud after high school and he worked as a meat cutter at Cub Foods. Dude met the love of his life, Kara Traaseth and was united in marriage on July 18, 1998 in Clearwater. Dude and Kara have resided in the Becker area since 1994 where he worked in the excavating industry and was employed by Designing Earth Excavating Company. He was a member of South Santiago Lutheran Church and 49ers Local International Union. Dude enjoyed fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, camping, welding, woodworking, playing cribbage, attending his kids sporting events, tinkering in his shop, and anything involving horsepower. He was a hard-worker who was outgoing, a friend to everyone, and had a way of making everyone feel special.



Survivors include his wife, Kara of Becker; children, Brook, Brinley, and Shelby of Becker; siblings, Vincent (fiancée Paula Noggle) of Kimball, Victor of South Haven, Vance (Terry) of Park Rapids, Vern (Kristi) of Kimball, Vaughn (fiancée Melissa Muellner) of St. Joseph, Valerie (Bill) Raiche of Mahtowa, and Vikki (Mike) Nielsen of Clear Lake; and many nieces and nephews. Dude was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Vale and Victor Allen I.



Obituary, guestbook and video tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com











Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary