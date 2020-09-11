Vera Theisen
St. Joseph - Vera Castelli Theisen died peacefully at home in St. Joseph on September 6, 2020. Interment will be in the St. John's Abbey columbarium.
Vera was born in Milan, Italy, on April 11, 1934, the only child of Natale and Maria (Malaguti) Castelli. The family moved to New York City in 1940, fleeing the fascist regime of Mussolini, and returned to Italy in 1946. After completing secondary school, Vera studied at the University of Grenoble in France, the University of Florence in Italy, and the University of Bonn in Germany. In Bonn she met Sylvester Theisen, a native of Cold Spring, Minnesota, who was in Germany working for the American Catholic Bishops Association. They were married at Maria Laach Abbey near Bonn on April 10, 1956.
In 1958 Sylvester and Vera moved to Minnesota, where Sy had accepted a teaching position at his undergraduate alma mater, St. John's University. Vera earned her PhD from the University of Minnesota and taught French language and literature at St. John's for over thirty years.
Vera had a gift for languages and was fluent in English, Italian, French, German and Spanish. She was also a seasoned world traveler. She and Sy moved their family to Rome, Italy (1966-68); Cambridge, England (1975-76); and London, England (1987-88). They also lived in Washington, DC; South Bend, Indiana and Ithaca, New York. During her teaching career Vera directed study abroad programs in France, England, Nicaragua and Costa Rica, where in addition to introducing students to foreign cultures, she offered them cooking and knitting classes. Independently, Vera and Sy traveled to many other countries together.
Vera was passionate about cooking, an interest that began as a child in her grandmother's kitchen in Italy. She loved cooking for family, friends, and large groups. For a number of years Vera made soups for a local restaurant, prepared dinners for events hosted by the president of the College of St. Benedict, and ran a food booth at the St. Joseph Millstream Arts Festival, all while teaching full-time and raising her family. She was also an avid potter and knitter.
Vera is remembered for her extreme generosity toward family, friends, strangers and organizations benefiting the poor and disadvantaged here and abroad. She and her husband maintained a lakeside haven for a wide circle of family and friends on Burntside Lake in Ely, Minnesota. Vera's empathy and generosity were guided by her interest in Buddhist teachings, especially the writings of Thich Nhat Hanh. She was a committed vegetarian and an advocate for compassion towards all living beings.
Vera is survived by her devoted husband of 64 years, Sylvester, their nine children: David (Terri Bouressa), Clara (Tim Weitz), Sylvia, Paul (Naomi Niwa), Julia (John Shine), Andre (Ann Peters), Bruno (Ann), Carlo, and Marcel (Ana Claudio Fernández); eleven grandchildren: Saul (Dana Kernik-Theisen), Maria, Brian (Kara Bancroft), Laura, Michelle, Caitlyn (Ben Davison), Tanner, Leo, Nina, Marco and Ruben; two great-grandchildren: Lowell and Anna; and her cousins Dona Vanoni and Joanna Landi. Vera was preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law, Garry Shelp (Sylvia).
In lieu of flowers, donations in Vera's name can be made to Moments Hospice (momentsfoundation.org
).