Vern R. Braegelman
Belgrade - Vern R. Braegelman, 67, of Belgrade, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at his home near Belgrade surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Belgrade. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. at the church and for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the church cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Belgrade. www.hafh.org
Vern He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Karen; children, Stephanie (Jeff) Jensen of Pontiac, IL, Cora (Ryan) Roelike of Sauk Centre, Justin (Mikayla) Braegelman of Willmar and Ashley Braegelman of Willmar; grandchildren, Isaac, Trevor, Livia, and Ethan; siblings, Alvina (Issy) Lieser, Donna (John) Gerhardson, Dan (Lori) Braegelman, Joel (LuAnn) Braegelman and Al (Cindy) Braegelman and sister-in-law, JoAnn Braegelman. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Marvin and an infant sister and brother.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 5, 2019