Services
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Belgrade, MN
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Belgrade, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Belgrade, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vern Braegelman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vern R. Braegelman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vern R. Braegelman Obituary
Vern R. Braegelman

Belgrade - Vern R. Braegelman, 67, of Belgrade, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at his home near Belgrade surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Belgrade. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. at the church and for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the church cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Belgrade. www.hafh.org

Vern He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Karen; children, Stephanie (Jeff) Jensen of Pontiac, IL, Cora (Ryan) Roelike of Sauk Centre, Justin (Mikayla) Braegelman of Willmar and Ashley Braegelman of Willmar; grandchildren, Isaac, Trevor, Livia, and Ethan; siblings, Alvina (Issy) Lieser, Donna (John) Gerhardson, Dan (Lori) Braegelman, Joel (LuAnn) Braegelman and Al (Cindy) Braegelman and sister-in-law, JoAnn Braegelman. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Marvin and an infant sister and brother.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.