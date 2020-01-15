|
Vernetta Thersia Bauer Job
February 22, 1934- January 6, 2020
Vernetta Thersia (Bauer) Job, 85 years old, went home to be with her Lord and Savior January 6, 2020, accompanied by the angelic voice of her granddaughter, and escorted by angels. A Celebration of Life service was held for her in Chandler, AZ, where she moved to two years ago. Vernetta, formerly of St. Cloud, was born on a farm in Eureka, SD to John and Katherine (Wiedmeier) Bauer. She is the sixth of eight children. She graduated from Herried (SD) High School at the young age of 16. She worked as a one-room schoolhouse teacher, a switchboard operator for MaBell, and later as a Customer Service Representative for Northwestern Bell in St. Cloud. With more than 25 + years with the telephone company, she retired in 1988. She married Fred Job on August 4,1955. To this union came three children: Vicki Ann, Steven Andrew, and Conni Lynne. Vernetta loved sewing, reading, gardening, canning, baking and being crafty. Many will remember her for her love of and collection of antiques and depression glass.
She was preceded in death by sisters Alvera Bauer, Edna Beck, Verine Scott, brothers Stanley and Otto, as well as her parents. She is survived by her children Vicki (Donnie) Langford, Grimes, IA; Steven (Debbie) Job, St. Cloud, MN; and Conni (Gerald) Knoblach, Chandler, AZ; 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020