Vernette P. Notch-Rumsey



Waite Park - Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 AM on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, St. Cloud for Vernette P. Notch-Rumsey, age 85 of Waite Park who passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Rev. Derek Wiechmann will officiate and interment will be in Holy Cross Parish Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4PM - 8PM on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud and also one hour prior to services on Thursday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 5:30PM on Wednesday at the funeral home.



Vernette was born on March 27, 1934 in Waite Park to Paul and Lucille (Crever) Witzman. She married Donald Notch on February 12, 1955 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud and they lived most of their married life on their hobby farm in Pearl Lake where they raised their 6 children. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church Pearl Lake and the church choir. Vernette volunteered at the Holy Cross School Library and was employed by the Kimball Public Library. After Donald passed away on February 11, 1993, she married Gerald Rumsey on October 22, 1994 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pearl Lake. After Gerald passed away on September 30, 2001, Vernette moved to Waite Park where she was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and the Funeral Choir. Vernette enjoyed her gardens, baking, reading, music and singing and most of all spending time with her family.



Survivors include her children, Bruce Notch of Sauk Rapids, Deborah (Tommy) Mick of Staples, Thomas (Jackie) Notch of St. Augusta, Diane (Joe) Dwenger of Clear Lake, Linda (Ron) Rothstein of Harding and Daniel (Lisa) Notch of Pearl Lake; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; step-sons and daughter, Steve (Karen) Rumsey of Willmar, Jim Rumsey (Jill) of Hartville, MO and Loree (Steve) Leroux of Sartell; 5 step-grandchildren and 11 step-great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Donna Mae (Darryl) Schmidt of Brooklyn Park, Jean (Jack) Seanger of Sauk Rapids and Joyce (Dave) Tenvoorde of Cross Lake, Dennis (Karen) Witzman of St. Cloud and Danny (Mary) Witzman of Elmdale.



Vernette is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Donald Notch and Gerald Rumsey and sisters, Arlene Schreifels, Marion Mathiason; great-grandson, Elijah Tomford.



Vernette's family would like to give special thanks to Quiet Oaks Hospice House and Centra Care Hospice. Memorials are preferred to the Quiet Oaks Hospice House.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 9, 2019